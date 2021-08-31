Polish court delays EU law case for motion to exclude judge

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's constitutional court on Tuesday reopened but then recessed its proceedings in a case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the country.

The Constitutional Tribunal said it would take up the question again on Sept. 22. The court's ruling, when it eventually comes, is expected to define the future relationship of the EU member nation with the rest of the bloc.

The court, which is largely made up of judges nominated by Poland’s conservative, nationalist ruling party, agreed to examine the matter at the request by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

He asked for the review in March after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution. That came amid a larger dispute over changes to the larger Polish court system, initiated by the ruling Law and Justice party, which the EU views as an erosion of democratic checks and balances.

The tribunal's proceedings started in July and then were repeatedly put off. The court reopened them Tuesday, but a civic rights official made a motion to exclude a judge who is a government loyalist. The court panel announced a three-week recess while it considers the motion.