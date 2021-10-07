Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court is to rule Thursday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.

The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice.

The expected verdict comes after months of court proceedings in which representatives of the government, the president and the parliament argued that Poland's Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland's legal order.

During proceedings Thursday, representatives of the office of the human rights commissioner argued that Poland agreed to respect the EU legal order when it joined the bloc in 2004, and that questioning that order would lower the standards of legal protection of citizens in Poland.

But a deputy foreign minister, Pawel Jablonski, insisted that a ruling giving primacy to Poland’s Constitution would not go against the EU membership treaties. He said that it would instead give them a new definition in a situation where, he said, top courts in many member countries have not followed the EU court’s rulings.