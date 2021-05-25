Polish, Czech leaders seek to resolve coal mine dispute

The Polish decision to keep extracting beyond 2030 also means that the region around Turow will lose out on its share of the EU's multibillion-euro “Just Transition” fund, aimed at supporting communities which transition from coal to green energy.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis discussed the Turow issue during an EU summit in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, and other officials from their governments were negotiating elsewhere.

“There’s no deal done yet (with the Polish side), but I expect to have it soon,” Babis said Tuesday.

He insisted that, even then, the lawsuit will not be withdrawn, as hoped for by Poland.

Speaking at Turow, Poland's minister for state assets, Jacek Sasin, said Tuesday that a framework for an agreement has been worked out to address Prague’s concerns and to secure joint funds for local environment needs. Reports said Poland would invest some 45 million euros ($56 million) into environmental protection there, and will speed up construction of a screen in the earth to prevent water drainage.

Sasin stressed there was “no talk of closing operations at Turow mine,” arguing that carrying out the EU court's order would be a “disastrous blow for Poland's energy, for Poland's economy.”