Polish govt, unions initial plan to phase out coal by 2049

The coal sector is in steep decline in much of the world as renewable and other energy sources come down in price and societies increasingly reject the damaging environmental impact of burning fossil fuels.

That is also the case for Poland, even though the central European nation still relies on coal for 70% of its electricity generation and is failing to meet emission-reduction milestones as the EU aims to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Demand for coal has been falling as wind and other renewables have become cheaper and as the cost of carbon emissions goes up. Poland's own coal has become increasingly uncompetitive, often piling up unused as the country imports cheaper coal from Russia and other countries.

Polish society is also becoming less willing to accept having some of the worst air pollution in Europe. Even coronavirus outbreaks among miners have weighed on the industry.

Under the deal, the government will phase out coal over the next 28 years.