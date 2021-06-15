Polish lawmakers to hold closed-door session on cyberattacks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A closed-door session with lawmakers that Poland's prime minister requested to discuss a number of cyberattacks on Polish government officials will take place Wednesday, the speaker of the country's parliament said.

The hacks include one last week on the private email and social media accounts of Michal Dworczyk, the head of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office, and Dworczyk's wife.

Morawiecki has called such cyberattacks the “new face of contemporary warfare” and said there were signs they were launched from beyond Poland’s eastern border.

Prosecutors are investigating.

Parliament speaker Elzbieta Witek said Tuesday lawmakers will attend the closed session in person as opposed to recent sessions that took place partly remotely.

Government spokesman Piotr Mueller, said the session was necessary for the government to present a report on the “scale of these very broad attacks that are affecting Poland.”

Mueller suggested the attacks concerned other officials besides Dworczyk.