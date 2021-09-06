Polish lawmakers uphold state of emergency at Belarus border

Tomasz Siemoniak, deputy leader of the main opposition party, Civic Platform, said there was no doubt that Poland has external opponents seeking to weaken it, a threat he said should never be taken lightly. But the former defense minister argued there was no justification for the state of emergency now. He accused the ruling authorities of using it to distract from rising prices, scandals and problems in the health system.

Morawiecki said at an earlier news conference that migrants trying to enter into Poland illegally from Belarus are being provided with food and money by the Belarusian security services.

While thousands of migrants have been pushed back or put in closed centers for immigrants, the main focus for weeks has been around 30 people stranded on the Poland-Belarus border.

The International Organization for Migration in Geneva said it is deeply concerned about the “dire conditions” they are in, saying they are facing “extremely harsh conditions, with limited access to drinking water and food, medical assistance, sanitation facilities and shelter.”

“Prolonging this unacceptable situation poses a grievous threat to the migrants’ lives and health,” the IOM said.