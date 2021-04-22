Polish legal body rejects prosecutor request to arrest judge

Judge Igor Tuleya, critical of the right-wing government's overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021. The court's Disciplinary Chamber was due Wednesday to examine a motion to arrest Tuleya, who faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it.
Judge Igor Tuleya, critical of the right-wing government's overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021. The court's Disciplinary Chamber was due Wednesday to examine a motion to arrest Tuleya, who faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it.
Police detain and handcuff a protester outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021, as the court's Disciplinary Chamber is deliberating a motion to arrest Judge Igor Tuleya, who is critical of the right-wing government and faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it.
Police detain and handcuff a protester outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021, as the court's Disciplinary Chamber is deliberating a motion to arrest Judge Igor Tuleya, who is critical of the right-wing government and faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it.
Judge Igor Tuleya,center, critical of the right-wing government's overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021. The court's Disciplinary Chamber was due Wednesday to examine a motion to arrest Tuleya, who faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it.
A protester encircled by police holds a European Union flag outside of the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021, as the court's Disciplinary Chamber is deliberating a motion to arrest judge Igor Tuleya, who is critical of the right-wing government and faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it.
A protester encircled by police holds a poster outside of the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021, as the court's Disciplinary Chamber is deliberating a motion to arrest judge Igor Tuleya, who is critical of the right-wing government and faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it.
Police detain and handcuff a protester outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021, as the court's Disciplinary Chamber is deliberating a motion to arrest Judge Igor Tuleya, who is critical of the right-wing government and faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it.
udge Igor Tuleya, right, and civil rights ombudsman Adam Bodnar, left, speaking to reporters outside Poland's Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, 22 April 2021. A disputed disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in the arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary. The Disciplinary Chamber is due to decide whether to force Judge Igor Tuleya to answer to prosecutors about charges related to a ruling that went against the interests of the ruling Law and Justice party.
Policemen guard Poland's Supreme Court as a protester lies on the pavement in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A disputed disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in the arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary. The Disciplinary Chamber is due to decide whether to force Judge Igor Tuleya to answer to prosecutors about charges related to a ruling that went against the interests of the ruling Law and Justice party. Sign read in Polish "Illegal ID - SN”, where ID means Disciplinary Chamber and SN means Supreme Court.
Judge Igor Tuleya, center, critical of the right-wing government's overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to reporters about his case outside Poland's Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, 22 April 2021. A disputed disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in the arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary. The Disciplinary Chamber is due to decide whether to force Judge Igor Tuleya to answer to prosecutors about charges related to a ruling that went against the interests of the ruling Law and Justice party.
Judge Igor Tuleya, right, critical of the right-wing government's overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to reporters about his case outside Poland's Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, 22 April 2021. A disputed disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in the arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary. The Disciplinary Chamber is due to decide whether to force Judge Igor Tuleya to answer to prosecutors about charges related to a ruling that went against the interests of the ruling Law and Justice party.
Policemen guard Poland's Supreme Court as a protester lies on the pavement in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A disputed disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in the arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary. The Disciplinary Chamber is due to decide whether to force Judge Igor Tuleya to answer to prosecutors about charges related to a ruling that went against the interests of the ruling Law and Justice party. Sign read in Polish "Illegal ID - SN”, where ID means Disciplinary Chamber and SN means Supreme Court.
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A controversial disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a prosecutor's request to arrest a judge who has become a symbol of resistance for those who believe judicial independence is threatened in the country.
The Disciplinary Chamber, which was created by the populist party that governs Poland, decided after two days of deliberations not to order the arrest of Judge Igor Tuleya.
Tuleya, a judge at the Warsaw District Court, was stripped of his immunity by the Disciplinary Chamber last year and faces criminal charges brought by state prosecutors. However, he has repeatedly refused to appear before prosecutors, leading to their request to the chamber to have him arrested and brought to them by force.
Adam Roch, the judge who read the decision, said the chamber in making its decision had “considered issues related to human freedom.”
Prosecutors have the right to appeal the decision and that appeared likely.
Tuleya told cheering supporters who had been waiting outside the Supreme Court: “We won a small battle today, but the war to protect the rule of law is still going on. We will fight till the end.”
For two days police encircled the court in Warsaw while a small group of protesters and lawyers joined Tuleya in waiting outside for a decision.