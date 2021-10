Polish miners protest top EU court's order to shut coal mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 2,000 Polish coal miners traveled to Luxembourg to stage a noisy protest Friday against a decision by the European Union's top court to shut down a major brown coal mine in Poland and to fine the country for flouting the ruling.

Clad in yellow vests emblazoned with “Hands off Turow,” blowing horns and waving white-and-red Solidarity trade union flags, the protesters shouted in front of the EU's Court of Justice that its rulings were unjustified and threatened Poland’s energy security. To stress the importance of the occasion, they sang the national anthem.

“If they want to shut us down, we will shut down the EU court,” said Wojciech Ilnicki, head of Solidarity at the mine.

Brown coal, or lignite, is a major source of pollutant greenhouse gases when burnt, and is still used in Poland to fuel some power plants.

The demonstrators chanted “We will not give Turow away" and left a protest letter at the court before marching to the Czech Embassy to protest Prague's role in the rulings.

“Closing the mine would mean a big shortage of energy and a cataclysm in Poland's energy system,” Jaroslaw Grzesik, head of the Solidarity union's branch for mining, told The Associated Press.