 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polish ombudsman: Abortion ruling condemns women to torture
0 comments
AP

Polish ombudsman: Abortion ruling condemns women to torture

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's top human rights official on Thursday denounced a top court ruling that amounts to a near total ban on abortion, saying it imposes a severe limitation of women's rights and “condemns them to torture.”

The constitutional court on Wednesday issued a justification of a controversial October ruling that bans abortions in cases of fetuses with congenital defects, even when they are so severe that there is no chance of survival upon birth.

That October ruling sparked weeks of mass protests, but until now it had not taken legal effect — though women's reproductive rights activists said hospitals were already canceling procedures, fearing recriminations from the authorities.

After the court published its explanation Wednesday, Poland's right-wing nationalist government published it in a government journal. Those formal steps mean a near total ban on abortion has now taken legal effect.

Only crimes like rape and incest remain as reasons for legal abortions.

Large protests erupted Wednesday evening across this central European nation, traditionally a bastion of Roman Catholicism but one undergoing rapid secularization among young urban Poles.

“The justification of the judgment of the Constitutional Tribunal is a growing drama for women," Adam Bodnar, the human rights commissioner, or ombudsman, said Thursday.

“The state wants to further limit their rights, risk their lives, and condemn them to torture," added Bodnar, who is independent from the government. "This offensive is opposed by civil society.”

Amnesty International called it “a terrible day for women and girls in Poland" and said bans never prevent abortions.

“Instead, they serve only to damage women’s health by pushing abortions underground or forcing women to travel to foreign countries to access abortion care they need and to which they have a right,” said Amnesty senior research adviser Esther Major.

Poland's conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, has long sought to further restrict abortion rights. Past attempts by parliament to do so triggered mass street protests, pressure that led lawmakers to shelve those plans.

The constitutional court is made up mostly of Law and Justice appointees who ruled on a motion brought by lawmakers from the party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

+3
EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections
World

EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union called Monday for broad political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections, and warned that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials in the country if they undermine democracy or take part in human rights violations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts with river of lava, clouds of ash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News