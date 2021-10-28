Polish parliament debates anti-LGBT legislative proposal

“We want normality in Poland,” Kaleta said. “If you accuse us of being in the Middle Ages, then we want to be in these Middle Ages.”

It was not clear if the proposal had the backing to move forward.

Poland's right-wing nationalist government is already involved in a bitter dispute with the European Union over judicial independence and law primacy. So Warsaw might not want to open another front with its EU partners, most of whom strongly oppose any discrimination against lesbians, gay men and bisexual and transgender people.

Under Polish law, citizens can submit legislative proposals to parliament if they get the signatures of at least 100,000 eligible voters. The Life and Family Foundation, which lobbied successfully for a recent restriction on abortion rights, gathered 140,000 signatures for its “Stop LGBT” proposal.

In a statement Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International said that if adopted as law, the proposal would place the rights of LGBT people in Poland “at greater risk than ever.”

“We call on Polish (lawmakers) to recognize that love is love, and reject this hateful proposal which is discriminatory to its core,” said Amnesty's Nils Muižnieks.