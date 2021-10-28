Polish parliament to examine anti-LGBT legislative proposal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's parliament is expected to give a first reading on Thursday to proposed legislation dubbed “Stop LGBT," which aims to prohibit the “promotion" of same-sex relationships and would ban pride parades.

It is not clear, however, how seriously lawmakers will treat the proposal, which is not the work of any of the political parties, but was filed with parliament by a conservative anti-abortion foundation.

European Union member Poland's right-wing nationalist governing party is already involved in a bitter dispute with the EU over judicial independence and law primacy. So Warsaw might not want to open another front with its EU partners, most of whom strongly oppose any discrimination against lesbians, gay men, bisexual and transgender people.

Under Polish law, citizens can submit legislative proposals to parliament if they get the signatures of at least 100,000 eligible voters.

The Life and Family Foundation, which lobbied successfully for a recent restriction on abortion rights, gathered 140,000 signatures for its “Stop LGBT” proposal.

Lawmakers in the 460-lower house of parliament, the Sejm, are scheduled to examine it on Thursday evening.