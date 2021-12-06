 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polish prime minister defends meeting of European populists
0 comments
AP

Polish prime minister defends meeting of European populists

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Polish prime minister defends meeting of European populists

Poland's conservative ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, back left, stand together during a meeting of conservative populist party leaders in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 4, 2021. The leaders of right-wing populist parties gathered Saturday in Warsaw to discuss how they can work together to bring change to the European Union, which they accuse of acting like a super-state that is eroding the traditions and powers of the EU's 27 member nations.

 STR

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday defended a recent meeting of European populist leaders by saying Poland is seeking allies in its challenge of what he called a “centralized Europe.”

Morawiecki was reacting to criticism of the meeting hosted Saturday in Warsaw by Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice party. Far-right politicians including Marine Le Pen of France and Santiago Abascal of Spain's Vox party were among the participants.

Referring to numerous tensions between the Polish government and the European Union's leading bodies in Brussels, Morawiecki told a news conference that Poland was being treated unfairly and receiving “low blows.” He said he was “seeking allies in this struggle against federalized Europe, against centralized Europe.”

He said the parties whose leaders met in Warsaw are “patriotic" and want a “Europe of homelands and a strong European Union that draws its strength from its member states. We want that, too."

But Morawiecki distanced himself from comments Le Pen made to Poland's Rzeczpospolita daily. She said that Poland’s neighbor “Ukraine belongs to Russia’s sphere of influence.” The comments go against the basic tenets of Poland’s foreign and security policy, in which Poland promotes and backs Kiev's aspirations to join the EU.

“We do not need to agree on everything ... we can differ on many things, like in this case," Morawiecki said, adding that not all in the West necessarily understand the situation in Eastern Europe.

Opposition Sen. Krzysztof Brejza described Le Pen's comments as “disgraceful” and “scandalous” and called on Morawiecki to condemn them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Houses buried as Mount Semeru death toll rises in Indonesia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched
World

Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Two Israelis drove into the Palestinian city of Ramallah Wednesday, and their car was surrounded by a crowd and set ablaze, according to the Israeli army and video footage posted online. Palestinian police turned the men over to Israel.

World

UN urges truce during winter Olympics in Beijing in February

  • Updated

United Nations (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday urged all nations to observe a truce during the Beijing Winter Olympics starting in February, saying a halt to conflicts during one of the world’s premiere sporting events can be “a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Houses buried as Mount Semeru death toll rises in Indonesia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News