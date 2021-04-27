Polish right-wing government wins left's support on EU funds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s governing conservative party moved closer Tuesday to securing parliamentary support for a national plan on spending the country's share of the European Union pandemic recovery fund, after making concessions to a left-wing opposition group.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Law and Justice, the largest party in the ruling coalition, met with leaders of Lewica (the Left) and won their promises of support for the government plan.

Morawiecki said his Cabinet had agreed to some of the Left's conditions, including the construction of 75,000 cheap rental apartments and more money for hospitals and local governments.

Both unlikely partners said their agreement was for the good of all Poles.

“Poland is more important than any particular party interests," Morawiecki told a news conference.

The EU is asking its 27 members to deliver their national reconstruction plans to the European Commission by April 30, but it was not clear when Poland's parliament would vote on the Polish plan.