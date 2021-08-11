Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over media bill

The European Union has accused the Law and Justice-led Polish government of defying the EU's democratic values. But the 27- member bloc has had few tools for altering either Warsaw’s course, or that of authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, under whom media diversity has been sharply curtailed.

The bill is widely viewed as a effort to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government. If it passes, it would require American company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates Poland's all-news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news program watched daily by millions.

Critics say they fear the bill, if passed, would mark a huge step away from democracy, and the ideals fought for by Lech Walesa's Solidarity movement in the 1980s.

“A vote for taking over TVN will be a vote for an anti-Western dictatorship with impunity for thieves,” Radek Sikorski, a former Polish foreign minister, said. “We all know it, and so do the PiS (Law and Justice) lawmakers. I did not think they were capable of such a betrayal of the ideals of Solidarity.”