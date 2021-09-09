Polish Senate to take up bill seen as limiting media freedom

Government opponents view it as an attempt to silence a news broadcaster that is critical of the government and exposes wrongdoing.

Opposition lawmakers have a slim majority in the Senate and have vowed to reject the legislation.

If the bill returns to the Sejm, the lower house, it's also not clear if Law and Justice could get it through a second time due to some defections from the ruling coalition causing it to have a more fragile parliamentary majority.

Furthermore, Duda, though an ally of Law and Justice, says he will veto the legislation in its current form. Last month, he called it “a controversial solution that is incomprehensible" to the United States, citing the U.S. attitude toward the protection of property and freedom of speech.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that the United States was “deeply troubled” by the legislation targeting TVN.

“Poland has worked for decades to foster a vibrant and free media,” Blinken said. “This draft legislation would significantly weaken the media environment the Polish people have worked so long to build.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0