Polish women mark Women's Day protesting abortion ban

Compared to mass protests of the past months, Monday's protests were relatively small. The demonstrators, however, faced a large presence of police who created cordons to contain the crowd in a limited area. Police declared the gathering illegal because it defied pandemic restrictions, and officers requested identification from people and some scuffles ensued.

“We keep fighting. I don't see a way to stop it,” said Klementyna Suchanow, another Women's Strike leader and the author of a book “This is War: Women, Fundamentalists, and the new Middle Ages," about global efforts by ultra-conservatives to roll back women's rights.

“We are under attack by religious radicals, and this is an international movement. so we women in different countries, we need to face it and fight against it," she said. "It's something that is happening to all of us: to Argentinians, to Americans, to Poles, to Croatians."

Activists noted that Polish women are getting abortions no matter what the law says, some with pills and others by traveling to Slovakia, Germany, Norway or other countries.

“If a woman wants to have an abortion nothing will stop her," said activist Marta Krzynowek, who says the restriction on abortion rights are part of a larger assault on democracy in Poland.