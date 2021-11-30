Polish women protest attempts to further restrict abortion

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists in Poland used red paint to symbolize blood as they protested Tuesday against a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and as parliament prepares to debate a new proposal to further restrict abortion.

The activists fear the database will allow Poland's right-wing authorities to track whether pregnancies end in a birth and a create a possible tool for prosecutions. The health minister denied that recently, saying there is “no pregnancy register,” and the government was just making a routine shift from paper to digital files.

Poland last year restricted its already conservative abortion law and abortions are now only allowed in cases of rape or incest, of if the woman’s life or health is in danger.

In practice, Polish women travel abroad for abortions in other European countries, including the Netherlands and Slovakia, and there are groups who assist them.

“This is a full blown war on women in Poland,” said Marta Lempart, a leader of Women’s Strike, a women’s rights movement leading the protests, which took place in Warsaw and elsewhere in front of government buildings in recent days.