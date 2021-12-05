Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

“It is a grace for us that the pope is coming here. We have a lot of problems here as refugees, a lot of suffering,” said Enice Kiaku from Congo, whose 2-year-old son on her lap was born on Lesbos. But like little Guilain, she has no identity documents and is stuck.

“The arrival of the pope here makes us feel blessed, because we hope the pope will take us with him because here we suffer,” Kiaku said as she waited in a tent for the pope to arrive.

Francis’ five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece has been dominated by the topic of migration and Francis’ call for European countries to show greater solidarity with those in need. He insisted Sunday that Europe must stop building walls, stoking fears and shutting out “those in greater need who knock at our door.”

During the first leg of Francis’ trip in Cyprus, the Vatican announced that 12 migrants who had crossed over from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north would be relocated to Italy in the coming weeks. Cypriot officials, who say the European Union island nation can't accept more migrants, said a total of 50 would eventually be sent.