 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pope, citing pandemic effect, cuts pay for cardinals, others
0 comments
AP

Pope, citing pandemic effect, cuts pay for cardinals, others

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Trying to save jobs as the pandemic pummels Vatican revenues, Pope Francis has ordered pay cuts for cardinals and other clerics, including priests and nuns, who work at the Holy See.

In a decree being published on Wednesday by the Vatican's official newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Francis said that starting in April cardinals' salaries will be reduced 10%. Superiors of the Holy See's various departments will be hit by 8% cuts while lower-ranking priests and nuns will see 3% vanish from their paychecks.

In the decree he signed on Tuesday, the pope noted that the Holy See's finances have been marked by several years of deficit. Worsening those financial woes, the pope wrote, was the COVID-19 pandemic, “which has impacted negatively on all the sources of revenue of the Holy See and Vatican City State.”

The belt-tightening "has the aim of saving current job positions,'' Francis wrote.

Bans on tourism by many countries and other pandemic restrictions have severely reduced revenues at the Vatican Museums, which, with its Sistine Chapel, is one of the most-visited tourist attractions in Italy. A perennial big money-maker for the Vatican, the Museums opened for some weeks during the pandemic, when the situation in Italy improved. But with tourists from the United States and some other countries banned, the museums' cavernous rooms were eerily uncrowded. The Museums are currently closed and will stay so for now, including during the upcoming Holy Week.

The pay cuts also apply to several Vatican basilicas in Rome as well as to the diocese of Rome, which is under the pope's direction.

Cardinals, other clerics and well as nuns generally don't have expenses most people have like rent, mortgages, utility and heating bills, since they reside in housing owned by the Vatican or religious orders. Some cardinals have spacious, well-appointed apartments in historic palazzi in Rome.

In any case, Francis noted, the salary reductions won't apply to anyone who can document that the cuts will make it “impossible to meet fixed expenses related to their health conditions or those of their relatives.”

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA discusses Mars mission, helicopter

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings
World

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.

World

Attack on kissing men fuels push for Italy hate crime law

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A recent attack in a Rome train station on two men who were kissing fueled calls by Italian political leaders Sunday for quick passage of a hate crimes law to protect members of the LGBTQ community, women and people with disabilities.

+6
Dutch PM Rutte's conservatives see 4th straight election win
World

Dutch PM Rutte's conservatives see 4th straight election win

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The process of forming a new Dutch governing coalition began Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative party powered to a fourth consecutive victory in a vote held during a nationwide lockdown and dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Families risk it all to escape Myanmar's deadly junta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News