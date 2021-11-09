 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pope condemns 'vile' assassination attempt on Iraqi PM
0 comments
AP

Pope condemns 'vile' assassination attempt on Iraqi PM

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pope condemns 'vile' assassination attempt on Iraqi PM

FILE - Pope Francis is greeted by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as he arrives at Baghdad's international airport, Iraq, on March 5, 2021. Pope Francis is condemning the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister as a “vile act of terrorism” and says he is praying for peace in the country. The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, sent a telegram Tuesday to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi expressing Francis’ solidarity and prayers to al-Kadhimi’s family and those injured in the drone attack on the prime minister’s residence.

 Andrew Medichini

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis condemned an assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister as a “vile act of terrorism” and said Tuesday he is praying for peace in the country.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, sent a telegram to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi expressing Francis’ solidarity and prayers to al-Kadhimi’s family and those injured in the Monday drone attack on the prime minister’s residence.

“In condemning this vile act of terrorism, His Holiness once more expresses his confidence that with the blessing of the most high God, the people of Iraq will be confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity,” the telegram said.

An Iraqi army general has said indications point to Iran-backed factions as being behind the attack, though a top Iranian general visited Baghdad on Tuesday and said Tehran had nothing to do with it.

Francis met with al-Kadhimi in March when he traveled to Iraq to deliver a message of peaceful coexistence in the first-ever papal visit to the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98
World

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

  • Updated

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — An oil tanker truck exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out this amazing site of two colliding rivers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News