Pope returns to Greek isle at heart of Europe migrant debate

More than 1 million people, many fleeing war in Iraq and Syria, crossed from Turkey into Greece during 2015 and 2016, with Lesbos the busiest Greek crossing point. An overcrowded refugee camp at Moria on the island, which the pope visited in 2016, was destroyed by a fire last year.

Francis will meet Sunday with migrants at a replacement camp, presiding over a prayer service and also spending some time with families inside their makeshift homes.

The Vatican was noncommittal on whether any would leave the island with Francis this time around. The Vatican on Saturday confirmed that, as part of Francis' visit, 12 migrants currently living in Cyprus would be relocated to Italy in the coming weeks and cared for by a Catholic charity in Rome.

Among those invited to be on stage with Francis on Sunday is Christian Tango Mukaya, a Congolese father of three who lost track of his wife in their journey and is hoping his visibility with the pope might reunite them.

“We always have this hope that one day we may all be together again. That the family can be together again,” he said on the eve of Francis' arrival.