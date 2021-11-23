Pope sends message to Mass remembering slain UK lawmaker

LONDON (AP) — British politicians gathered Tuesday for a Mass to mourn the death of slain lawmaker David Amess, with Pope Francis sending a message calling for mourners to “combat evil with good.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, three former prime ministers and Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, joined others at Westminster Cathedral in London for the Requiem Mass for Amess, who was stabbed to death on Oct. 15 while holding a regular meeting with his constituents.

The attack, which took place in a church hall in Amess’ constituency in Leigh-on-Sea, shook Britain and raised questions about whether lawmakers need more security while carrying out their jobs. A 25-year-old man, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He is due to enter pleas in December.

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti read a message from the pope, who praised Amess for his “years of devoted public service guided by his strong Catholic faith.”

That is “evidenced in his deep concern for the poor and the disadvantaged, his commitment to the defence of God’s gift of life, and his efforts to foster understanding and cooperation with the Holy See in its universal mission,” Francis wrote.