Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus

No explanation was given, but the 84-year-old pope underwent intestinal surgery in July. In an interview with the Spanish bishops’ conference broadcast last month, Francis said he was back to normal, but he conditioned his presence in Glasgow on his continued recovery.

The pope expressed hope Saturday that the lawmakers' efforts in view of the climate conference and beyond “will be illuminated by the two important principles of responsibility and solidarity.”

“We owe this to the young, to future generations," he said.

Caring for humanity's “common home,” Francis said, “is not just a matter of discouraging and penalizing improper practices, but also, and above all, of concretely encouraging new paths to pursue” that are better suited to climate-protection objectives and to contributing "to the positive outcome of COP26.”

Before his speech, Francis gave a private audience to Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

