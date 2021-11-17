Pope's own role in Vatican London deal comes before court

“We, before doing what we’re doing, we went to the Holy Father and we asked him what happened,” Diddi told Perlasca, according to the videotape transcript. Diddi later said his office never interrogated the pontiff and that the reference was to public statements the pope had made.

The issue, however, concerns Francis’ own role in the Vatican's negotiations with broker Gianluigi Torzi, who is accused of extorting the Holy See of 15 million to get control of the building.

Perlasca, according to the transcript, told Diddi that the pope had authorized Vatican officials to negotiate a deal with Torzi. Other witnesses have said the same, and even the Secretariat of State's chief of staff, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, has said the pope was the one who decided that the Vatican should negotiate with Torzi and not try to sue him.

In a memo to prosecutors, Pena Parra said Francis had made clear by November 2018 that he wanted to lose as little money as possible to finally secure ownership of the building and “turn the page and start over.”

After realizing that Torzi actually controlled the building and based on Francis’ desire to move forward, Pena Parra said the Vatican had two choices. Those were to sue Torzi or pay him off for the 1,000 voting shares in the deal that he owned.

“Between these two options, with the advice of lawyers and experts, option No. 2 was chosen because it was considered more economical, with more contained risks and in a more manageable time frame,” wrote Pena Parra, who is not a suspect. “It also simply aligned with the desire of the Superior,” a reference to Francis.

