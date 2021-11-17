Pope's role in Vatican London building deal arises in court

“Before doing what we’re doing, we went to the Holy Father and we asked him what happened,” Diddi told Perlasca, according to the videotape transcript. Diddi later said his office never interrogated the pontiff and that the reference was to the pope's public statements.

Diddi also strongly defended the decision to edit the tapes to preserve the secrecy of what he said were newly started investigations and accused the defense lawyers of making much ado about “nothing."

The issue, however, points to Francis’ own role in the Vatican's negotiations with broker Gianluigi Torzi, who is accused of extorting the Holy See of 15 million euros to get control of the London building.

Perlasca, according to the transcript, told Diddi that the pope had authorized Vatican officials to negotiate an exit deal with Torzi. Other witnesses have said the same, and even the Secretariat of State's chief of staff, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, has suggested the pope indicated the Vatican should negotiate with Torzi and not try to sue him.

In a memo to prosecutors obtained earlier by The Associated Press, Pena Parra said Francis had made clear by November 2018 that he wanted to lose as little money as possible to finally secure ownership of the building and “turn the page and start over.”