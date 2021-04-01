Populist leaders meet, seek 'European renaissance'

One conflict is the right-wing parties' different approaches to relations with Moscow. As Italy's interior minister, Salvini worked to ease EU sanctions on Russia. He was also implicated in an investigation by Rome prosecutors after an allegation that an associate sought Russian money for his League party, charges that Salvini denies.

Other members of ID, such as France's National Rally under Marine Le Pen, also maintain close ties with Moscow.

But such links could be a sticking point for Poland's ruling party led by deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who supported Ukraine’s European integration efforts and helped push for EU sanctions against Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

“Kaczynski going to bed with Salvini could make it very difficult for (the ruling party) in Poland,” Hegedus said.

The leader of Poland’s opposition Civic Platform party, Borys Budka, said in Warsaw on Wednesday that Morawiecki is “implementing Putin’s policy” by meeting with Orban and Salvini, and commented that “champagne corks may pop in the Kremlin” over the gathering.