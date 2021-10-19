Portugal honors diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis

The Portuguese diplomatic service was supposed to ask for the Lisbon government’s specific consent to grant visas to certain categories of applicants, as the country trod a careful path of neutrality, but Sousa Mendes gave out visas on his own initiative.

That got him fired from the diplomatic service, with public shame attaching to his family at the time. He died in poverty in 1954.

Decades later, he won recognition for his key role in saving people from the Nazis.

In 1966, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, recognized Sousa Mendes as a “Righteous among the Nations.”

Last year, he drew praise from Pope Francis, and last March the U.S. Senate in a motion saluted “the humanitarian and principled work” of Sousa Mendes.

It wasn’t until the late 1980s that he earned recognition in Portugal, with authorities posthumously granting him accolades.

In 2017, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa bestowed Portugal’s highest honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Liberty, on Sousa Mendes.