Portugal’s political fate uncertain after govt budget defeat

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s president says the ballot box is the best way of breaking a political stalemate after the country's parliament threw out the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for next year.

The head of state's plan to hold a snap election could backfire, however, by producing an even more volatile political battleground, analysts say.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who has no governing powers but seeks to ensure the smooth running of the country, said before the budget vote Wednesday that he would call an early poll if lawmakers rejected the government’s proposal.

When that happened, he set in motion the consultations he is required to make before dissolving parliament and setting an election date, swiftly meeting with the prime minister and parliament speaker over dinner.

He will also meet with political leaders, trade union confederations and business leaders before convening the Council of State, an advisory body, on Nov. 3. After that, he is widely expected to call an election, probably for January.