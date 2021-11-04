Portugal set to find out whether a snap election is coming

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s president is expected to announce later Thursday whether he will follow through on his stated intention to call a snap election following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on the country’s spending plans.

The head of state had said Portugal would go to the ballot box two years ahead of schedule if the government’s 2022 state budget proposal was rejected by parliament.

That defeat came last week, and since then President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been consulting with political parties, business confederations, trade unions and advisers over whether and when an election might take place.

Most of those he met with said a ballot should take place in January or February.

The president was scheduled to announce his decision in a televised address to the nation at 8 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

While the president in Portugal has no legislative power, which lies with the government and parliament, the head of state oversees the running of the country and can dissolve parliament and call elections.