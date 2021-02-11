Portugal extends its virus lockdown as firefighters get jabs

Health Minister Marta Temido acknowledged Thursday there had been some “stumbles” in the country's vaccine rollout, which authorities largely blame on the late delivery of doses. Temido said the goal is still to give 70% of the population -- around 7 million people -- a jab by the end of September.

The pandemic pressure continued to ease slowly Thursday, with the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care falling for the third straight day, The health ministry reported the fewest hospitalizations since Jan. 20 and the fewest patients in ICUs for almost two weeks.

The Health Ministry says antigen tests are to be more widely used at schools, factories and other places where people gather as part of a new strategy to contain the pandemic.

Supporting the lockdown extension, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said in a letter to lawmakers that “the country’s hospital capacity is still being put to the test, even with the help of the whole public health system, the armed forces and the private sector.”

