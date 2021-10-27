Portuguese govt faces budget vote defeat; election likely

That means a new 2022 spending program probably wouldn’t go before parliament before April.

The timetable effectively consigns Portugal to months of political limbo just when the government was poised to fire up the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic by deploying some 45 billion euros ($52 billion) in aid funds from the European Union.

A popular mass vaccination campaign has helped Portugal, for the moment, largely contain COVID-19. The way things stand, with fewer than 1,000 new cases a day since mid-September and daily deaths in single figures, the pandemic shouldn’t hold up an election in the country of 10.3 million people.

The Socialist Party currently holds 108 seats in Portugal’s 230-seat parliament. Recent opinion polls suggest it would easily win the next election but would again fall short of a parliamentary majority.

Costa, the prime minister whose political profile in the EU rose considerably during Portugal’s presidency of the bloc last year, is widely considered a candidate for an international job. A poor election result could be his cue to depart national office.

Both the Communist Party and Left Bloc lost votes in Portugal's 2019 election, with their decline in popularity blamed in part on their support for the more moderate Socialists.