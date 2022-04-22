Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east. Live updates

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlighted the savagery of a war that showed no signs of abating Friday, as Russia pounded targets in eastern Ukraine in a new offensive to take the country's industrial heartland.
Cities in the Donbas came under Russian fire overnight, and the attacks interfered with attempts to evacuate civilians in one area, according to a regional official. The region, home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories, is bracing for what could be a decisive campaign as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to salvage an 8-week-old war already widely seen as a blunder and a humanitarian disaster.
On Thursday, the Russian leader claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol, even though an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian remain holed up at a giant steel mill in the strategic city. Putin ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off — in an apparent bid to free up troops for the broader campaign in the east.
Hours later, Maxar Technologies released new satellite images that it said showed more than 200 graves in a town near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians there.
FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Thursday, April 21, 2022 shows an overview of the cemetery in Manhush, some 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022.
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP
Russia said again Friday that "second phase" of the war was underway — but instead of a full-out assault, scattered towns in the east have experienced the intimidating thuds of incoming shells that drive citizens out in panic.
Slovyansk, a city of about 100,000 in eastern Ukraine, came under fire during the night, according to Mayor Vadym Lyakh, who said no injuries were reported. But he urged residents to leave and said a convoy of buses would be organized for Friday. In Rubizhne, Russian fire prevented attempts to bring buses in for civilian evacuation, according to Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai.
More intensive shelling was also heard overnight in Kharkiv, a northeastern city that lies outside of the Donbas but has seen strikes repeatedly recently.
If successful, the campaign in the Donbas would give Putin a vital piece of the country and a badly needed victory to show the Russian people amid the war's mounting casualties and the economic hardship caused by Western sanctions.
Full story and live updates here: PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: The latest scenes from Ukraine as Russian attacks continue
Azov battalion Kraken unit commander Konstantin Nemichev poses for photo inside the regional administration building, heavily damaged after a Russian attack last month, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A civil defence volunteer stands guard at a checkpoint controlling the traffic near Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A man carrying his belongings leaves his house as he walks past buildings destroyed by artillery in Chernihiv on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Women next to their belongings wait for transportation next to buildings destroyed by artillery in Chernihiv on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A man rides his bicycle next to a destroyed Russian tank in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian soldiers examine Russian multiple missiles abandoned by Russian troops, in the village of Berezivka, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Rostilav, 4, left, smiles to the camera as he arrives with his family and friend Yaroslav, from Mariupol, at a refugee center fleeing from the Russian attacks, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
Internally displaced people from Mariupol and nearby towns arrive at a refugee center fleeing from the Russian attacks, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
People from Mariupol and nearby towns step out a bus, with a sign on the window that reads in Russian: "Children", and arrive at a refugee center fleeing from the war, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
An internally displaced elderly woman from Mariupol looks out of a bus after window arriving at a refugee center fleeing from the Russian attacks, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
Valentina Greenchuck, 73, holds a plastic bag containing an orthodox icon after arriving from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022, after fleeing from the Russian attacks. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
Valentina Greenchuck, 73, gestures after arriving from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022, after fleeing from the Russian attacks. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
Ulya, age 6, arrives with her family from Mariupol at a refugee center fleeing from the Russian attacks, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
Helena stands next to her belongings after arriving from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022, after fleeing from the Russian attacks. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
Evgeniy, right, waves as he arrives with his wife and four children from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022, after fleeing from the Russian attacks. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
A woman looks out of a building damaged by Russian shelling last month, in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Citizens of Irpin are still without electricity, water and gas after since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
A Ukrainian soldier stands as sappers search for mines left by the Russian troops in the fields at the village of Berezivka, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
People gather near candles in memory of Ukrainians killed during the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up in a maze of underground passages. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
HOGP
Worshippers wait in line on their knees during Easter Orthodox Christian celebrations at the Saints Peter and Garrison church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. New satellite images show apparent mass graves near Mariupol, where local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place in the ruined port city that's almost entirely under Russian control. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Worshippers wait in line to kiss what represents the coffin of Jesus Christ during Easter Orthodox Christian celebrations at the Saints Peter and Garrison church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. New satellite images show apparent mass graves near Mariupol, where local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place in the ruined port city that's almost entirely under Russian control. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!