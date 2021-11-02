Pregnant woman's death puts spotlight on Polish abortion law

Women's rights activists say doctors in Poland now wait for a fetus with no chance of survival to die in the womb rather than perform an abortion.

The hospital where the woman died issued a statement Tuesday saying they were “joined in pain” with her loved ones and others mourning her, and saying its staff had done everything to save her and the fetus. The family lawyer said she left behind a husband and a daughter.

“The only factor guiding the medical procedure was concern for the health and life of the patient and the fetus. Doctors and midwives did everything in their power, they fought a difficult battle for the patient and her child,” said the statement from the County Hospital in Pszczyna in southern Poland.

The hospital added that prosecutors are investigating the case but said “all medical decisions were made taking into account the legal provisions and standards of conduct in force in Poland.”

An ultra-conservative organization that lobbied for the abortion restriction, Ordo Iuris, faced accusations of being responsible for the woman's death. The organization's president, Jerzy Kwasniewski, warned that people should not jump to any conclusions about what happened.