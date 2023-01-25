Prehistoric fossilized elephant tusk dug up by paleontologists in Israel

It was a massive creature that roamed around the Mediterranean long, long ago.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rangers worked quickly to remove the giant toad from the wild because a cane toad of its size will eat "anything it can fit into its mouth."
This is the heartwarming moment an exhausted wild elephant stuck in a muddy pond was rescued in Thailand.
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. It then captured the moment the plane crashed.
A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the specter of nuclear weapon use, Earth crept its closest to Armageddon, a science-oriented advocacy group said, moving its famous “Doomsday Clock” up to just 90 seconds before midnight.
Official statistics show that China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged. That adds to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers, some experts believe China’s population has been in decline for a few years. That's a dramatic turn in a country that once sought to control such growth through a one-child policy. Many wealthy countries are struggling with how to respond to aging populations. But the demographic change will be especially difficult to manage in an middle-income economy like China’s. It does not have the resources to care for an aging population in the same way that one like Japan does.
Prosecutors are likening the arrest of a Mafia boss who was Italy's No. 1 fugitive to an “earthquake” rocking the Sicily-based crime syndicate. Still, experts say the capture at a Palermo clinic of Matteo Messina Denaro after 30 years on the lam won't eradicate the centuries-old crime organization.
The recently discovered photos were taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto by a Polish firefighter as the Nazi Germans were brutally crushing the uprising of 1943.
Archaeologists in Norway said Tuesday they have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership. Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders. Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people. Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.