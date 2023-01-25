 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Prehistoric fossilized elephant tusk dug up by paleontologists in Israel

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a massive creature that roamed around the Mediterranean long, long ago.

It was a massive creature that roamed around the Mediterranean long, long ago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

Official statistics show that China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged. That adds to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers, some experts believe China’s population has been in decline for a few years. That's a dramatic turn in a country that once sought to control such growth through a one-child policy. Many wealthy countries are struggling with how to respond to aging populations. But the demographic change will be especially difficult to manage in an middle-income economy like China’s. It does not have the resources to care for an aging population in the same way that one like Japan does.

Fugitive's arrest like a 'quake,' but Mafia very resilient

Fugitive's arrest like a 'quake,' but Mafia very resilient

Prosecutors are likening the arrest of a Mafia boss who was Italy's No. 1 fugitive to an “earthquake” rocking the Sicily-based crime syndicate. Still, experts say the capture at a Palermo clinic of Matteo Messina Denaro after 30 years on the lam won't eradicate the centuries-old crime organization.

Norway archaeologists find 'world's oldest runestone'

Norway archaeologists find 'world's oldest runestone'

Archaeologists in Norway said Tuesday they have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership. Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders. Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people. Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine produces underground shelters for soldiers stationed at frontlines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News