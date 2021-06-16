President Biden gave Putin custom aviator sunglasses during summit

CNN's Matthew Chance asks Russian President Vladimir Putin if he was committed to stopping cyber attacks on the United States. Hear Putin's response.

President Joe Biden gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a pair of custom aviator sunglasses made by Randolph USA during their summit on Wednesday, according to a White House official.

The sunglasses are made by an American company that has provided them to the US military and its NATO partners.

Biden also gifted the Russian President a crystal sculpture of an American bison -- the national mammal of the US -- made by Steuben Glass of New York, according to the official.

The gift of aviators with ties to NATO is symbolic and comes on the heels of a summit of the defense alliance in Brussels that Biden attended. During that summit, Biden reaffirmed the US' commitment to the military alliance and urged western allies to better align themselves against Russia and China.

The company, Randolph USA, manufactures its aviators in Massachusetts, the official said. In 1978, the company joined forces with the US military to produce the HGU-4/P Aviator, which was designed for fighter pilots, according to the official.