Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie turns 2, gets royal birthday wishes
Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie turns 2, gets royal birthday wishes

The Royal Family have led tributes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie on his second birthday.

Members of the royal family have wished Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a happy birthday as he turns 2 years old.

Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne but does not have an official royal title, has lived in California with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they stepped back as senior members of the royal family last year.

He was born in England on May 6, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

A message shared from the official royal family Twitter account on Thursday said: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also wished their nephew a happy second birthday on social media.

His grandfather, Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said in a Tweet on Thursday: "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, pictured in September 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa, with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, turned 2 years old on Thursday.

Meghan and Harry marked their son's birthday by calling for donations to support COVID-19 vaccine equity.

"We will not be able to truly recover (from the pandemic) until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine," the couple said in a statement on the Archewell website, a charitable organization they founded last year. "And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."

Each donation of $5 will be matched with a further $15 by other organizations, they said.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday."

Megan revealed earlier this week that she has written a children's book, inspired by Harry and Archie. Titled "The Bench," the 40-page illustrated book will be released on June 8 and tells the story of a "special bond" shared between a father and son, as viewed through a mother's eyes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in February that they were "overjoyed" to be expecting their second child.

CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

