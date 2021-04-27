Probe: Cyprus 'unlawfully' gave passports in investment deal

The program was set up in 2007 but was ramped up in 2013 following a financial crisis, to generate over 8 billion euros ($9.66 billion) for the east Mediterranean island nation.

According to the report, another erroneous legal interpretation allowed the Cabinet to issue passports to senior executives of foreign and Cypriot companies, without them having made a personal investment in Cyprus. Committee members said the executives couldn’t be considered investors because they didn't own the companies.

The Committee also faulted the government for potentially “inadequate vetting” of investors’ applications as well as violating the “basic tenets of natural justice and good governance.”

The report said neither the presidents nor politicians holding two key cabinet posts involved in the process recused themselves from granting citizenship when they may have had a conflict of interest regarding applications handled by law firms or other companies that they were directly or indirectly connected to.

The overwhelming number of citizenships were granted under Anastasiades' presidency.