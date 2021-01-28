Probe into Italy virus response looks into preparedness plan

“What is emerging is that they never implemented what they had, which is more serious than the fact that it wasn’t updated,” a Bergamo investigator told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to reveal details of the investigation.

Lombardy officials have defended their handling of the outbreak, while those responsible for updating the pandemic plan have noted that the 2006 document was an influenza pandemic plan, not a coronavirus one. Investigators however say there was plenty of crossover that could have been applied, such that the WHO recommended Jan. 5 that member states adopt guidance plans for influenza or virus pandemics to be prepared for what was then believed to be a still-contained outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The pandemic plan isn't the only headache for Lombardy officials. They are also under the spotlight for having apparently provided the Italian Superior Institute of Health with incomplete virus data that resulted in the region being declared a “red zone” for part of January, with all nonessential commercial activities shuttered, when it didn’t necessarily deserve to be.