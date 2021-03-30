Probe underway, day after cargo ship freed in Suez Canal

As of Tuesday morning, more than 300 vessels were waiting on both ends of the Suez Canal and in the Great Bitter Lake for permission to continue sailing to their destinations, Leth Agencies said.

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, had told reporters Monday the maritime traffic could return within four days to its average level before the Ever Giver grounded.

The shipowner, Shoei Kisen, said Tuesday that it would be part of the investigation along with other parties, though it did not identify them by name. It also refused to discuss possible causes of the accident, including the alleged high speed and other errors, saying it cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

The company added that any damage to the ship was believed to be mostly on the bottom. Shoei Kisen said it was not immediately known whether the vessel will be repaired on site in Egypt or elsewhere, or whether it will eventually head to its initial destination of Rotterdam. That is a decision to be made by its operator, rather than the shipowner, the company said.