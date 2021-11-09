Prosecutor orders detention of Dubai's Union Properties boss

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top prosecutor in the United Arab Emirates has called for the detention of the chairman of Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties while an investigation into the company is underway, according to a disclosure filed by the company late Monday.

The disclosure, posted on the Dubai Financial Market stock exchange website, included the Arabic letter from the public prosecutor for public funds informing of the decision to order the detention of Khalifa Hassan al-Hammadi, chairman of the board of directors of Union Properties, pending investigation.

The letter added that the case remains under investigation.

Union Properties said in a subsequent disclosure that its board of directors held a meeting and discussed “the routine and operational matters of the company,” without elaborating. Trading on the company's stock was suspended on Monday “until resolutions are disclosed,” according to a brief statement on the stock exchange website.