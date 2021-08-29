Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government's ouster

“They impose the law to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, while a car mob is designed with the same concept,” said Sombat. “If we use a bus, that can violate the law. But we use our own cars, each of which carries fewer than five people. So how could that break the law?”

Prayuth has shown his concern about the safety of both protesters and the authorities, as each protest could become a new COVID-19 cluster, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said last week.

Large-scale protests against Prayuth’s government began last year, with three core demands: the resignation of Prayuth and his government, amending the constitution to make it more democratic and reforming the monarchy to make it more accountable.

But last year’s protest movement lost steam due to leaders’ arrests, COVID-19 concerns and restrictions as well as controversy over its critical view of the monarchy, an institution fiercely guarded by the country’s ruling elite, including the military.

Prayuth’s unpopularity increased this year over what was perceived to be his mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Thailand managed to keep the virus in check for most of last year, but the government failed to secure timely and adequate supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.