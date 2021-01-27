Protesters against UK rail link evicted from London park

“I’m in this tunnel because they are irresponsibly putting my life at risk from the climate and ecological emergency," said Blue Sanford, an 18-year-old protester from London.

With the help of local residents, soil from the digging has been used to “fortify the barricades” at the network’s entrance and insulate the “pallet fortress” to keep tunnellers warm as they sleep between shifts. Tunnels are supported by wooden joists and thick boards to prevent collapse and inside there are stashes of food and water, protesters said.

The protesters have previously said they could potentially “hold out in the tunnel for several weeks," during which time they hope a court will rule against HS2 for breaking the law by attempting an eviction without a court order and during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Safety is our first priority when taking possession of land and removing illegal encampments,” a spokeswoman for HS2 said.

HS2 Rebellion claims that the planned HS2 line, due to link up London, the Midlands, the north of England and eventually Scotland, will see 108 ancient woodlands “destroyed” and “countless people being forced from" homes and businesses.