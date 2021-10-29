Protesters gather in London ahead of climate summit

LONDON (AP) — Protesters started gathering Friday in the heart of London's traditional financial district to lobby against the use of fossil fuels in the run-up to the start of the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The protests in London, which were set to be joined by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, are part of a worldwide day of action before leaders head to Glasgow for the start of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26. Many environmentalists are calling the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 gathering the world’s last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.

Activists in London started their day of action at the Climate Justice Memorial outside the insurance marketplace of Lloyd's of London They laid red flowers spelling out “Rise Remember Resist” at the protest site.

The protesters are demanding that the global financial system stops investing in the use of fossil fuels. They are expected to campaign outside a number of London locations throughout the day.