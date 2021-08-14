 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Protesters in France denounce COVID-19 health pass
0 comments
AP

Protesters in France denounce COVID-19 health pass

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass that is now needed to enter French restaurants, bars and sports arenas or use long-distance trains, planes or buses.

Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass went into effect.

“Liberty” was the slogan, with protesters saying the health pass limits their freedom and is a disguised way to make COVID-19 vaccinations obligatory. One woman in Paris was dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Other signs included “Take Back Your Pass, Macron, and Get Lost” to vulgar slogans.

“We want none of this. It’s nyet!” said a 53-year-old real estate agent marching in Paris who identified herself only as Stephanie. “It is a political crisis disguised as a health crisis.”

The pass shows whether people are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test or proof of a recent COVID-19 recovery. The bill authorizing it includes mandatory vaccinations for French health workers by Sept. 15.

The marches came as France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant.

In Montpellier, some 7,500 people marched. The city is in the Herault region where the infection rate is above 600 per 100,000 people, among the highest in the country.

Despite the protests, polls have shown that the majority of French people. support the health pass.

As of late Friday, 46.1 million people in France, nearly 68.5% of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot and more than 38.8 million, or 57.5%, had gotten two shots.

———

Follow all AP stories on the global pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021
World

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.

+2
Malaysian leader seeks opposition backing to stay in power
World

Malaysian leader seeks opposition backing to stay in power

  • Updated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin acknowledged Friday he may have lost majority support in Parliament but said he will seek the backing of opposition parties to keep his government from collapsing and promised to hold elections next year.

+14
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities
World

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured another three provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday, completing their sweep of the country's south in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

+20
'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response
World

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being largely tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge.

Watch Now: Related Video

CNN meteorologist explains biggest threats facing Haiti after earthquake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News