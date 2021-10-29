Protesters target London banks ahead of climate summit

They laid red flowers spelling out “Rise Remember Resist” at the site before beginning their march to several high-profile institutions in the City of London. They were being escorted by police. Protesters chanted “Ensure our future, not pollution!” as they made their way to the financial firm Macquarie Capital. Outside the firm, five women dressed as banshees and held cymbals, wailing and lying on the ground clutching white roses.

The international bank Standard Chartered will be the focus of the main action in the afternoon, followed later by a vigil at the Bank of England. There are also protests planned at British banks Lloyds and Barclays.

The protesters included people who traveled from the front line of climate change in Asia and the Pacific to call out the banks they say are responsible for financing activities they blame for the destruction of their homes by rising seas.

Across the world, demonstrators were taking to the streets to urge action now, including in coal-reliant Poland, where city sirens sounded at noon in Warsaw and other major cities. Poland's conservative government has been slow to embrace new climate goals, arguing that the country needs more time to phase out its heavy dependence on coal and pivot toward more renewable sources.