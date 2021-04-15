Protests after Germany's top court nixes Berlin rent cap

The pro-business Free Democratic Party and Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, which are not part of the Berlin state government, had appealed to challenge the rent cap. In its ruling, the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe said the regulation was unconstitutional because housing policy is a federal issue and states only may intervene if the federal government does not exercise that power.

Germany's federal government introduced a limit on rental price increases in 2015 which applied nationwide.

“Since the federal legislature has laws... regulating rental prices, there is no room for the the states to legislate,” the court said in its ruling.

Germany's top housing official, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, welcomed the decision, saying the Berlin rent cap had caused “uncertainty on the housing market, put a brake on investments and didn't create a single new home.”

The Left party, which has its roots in the former East German communist party and oversees housing in the capital, said the court decision would be a disappointment for some 1.5 million Berlin households that were covered by the cap.

“They have the (Christian Democratic) Union and the FDP to thank,” said the party's housing policy expert, Caren Lay.