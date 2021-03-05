Protests backing opposition leader escalate in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Police fired tear gas in Senegal’s capital to disperse protesting supporters of the country’s main opposition leader, who appeared in court for the first time on Friday since his detention two days ago sparked days of violent demonstrations in which at least four died.

This week’s unrest in Dakar has been the worst seen in years in a country known for its stability. Thousands have also protested nationwide.

Police moved in to disperse crowds throwing objects at security forces and setting tires, pieces of wood and other objects on fire near the tribunal where opposition leader Ousmane Sonko appeared.

Plumes of black smoke rose into the sky as armored vehicles roamed the streets, which cleared briefly for Friday afternoon prayers. Demonstrators reappeared after prayers to be confronted by authorities lobbing tear gas cannisters.

One person was killed Thursday as police clashed with protesters in Bignona town in the southern Casamance region, according to local leaders there. A second person was killed in the Pikine area of Dakar on Thursday, according to radio station Tfm and a third in the Keur Massar suburb of Dakar the same day.