PSG fans cheer on Messi before 4-2 win; Nice routs Lille 4-0

Messi watched it all from the stands alongside his new and former teammate Neymar, who won the Champions League alongside Messi at Barcelona in 2015.

Messi only recently returned from an extended holiday after helping Argentina win the Copa America, where his side beat Neymar's Brazil in the final.

Although Messi has started training with PSG, he is not yet match fit.

In a scene which few could have predicted even recently, former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos applauded Messi — his eternal Barcelona nemesis and the all-time record scorer in “Clasicos” between Barcelona and Madrid — as he joined him on the podium.

Italy's Euro 2020 star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum, and former Inter Milan right back Achraf Hakimi were all given loud ovations.

But nothing compared to the huge one reserved for Messi, a four-time Champions League and six-time Golden Ball winner.