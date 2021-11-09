Puerto Ricans fearful of plan to restructure public debt

“We want to emerge from bankruptcy, but it can’t be done by taking us or condemning us to misery,” said Jessica Ortega, a school principal. “We already live in poverty.”

The judge said that while the law requires her to consider many factors, “to hear the pain and the hopes and the dreams today is very important for the court.”

Puerto Rican economist José Caraballo-Cueto warned that the plan was “not feasible,” saying in a letter to the judge that Puerto Rico would face another restructuring round in upcoming decades.

“A high probability of a second default means a low probability of returning to the credit market,” he wrote.

Supporters, however, said the plan is essential to ending Puerto Rico's bankruptcy and noted that numerous creditors have accepted significant concessions.

It would reduce the government's debt payments from 25 cents of every dollar collected in taxes and fees to 7.2 cents, according to David Skeel, chairman of the federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances and drafted the plan.

“It's a truly historic moment for Puerto Rico. ... There is no doubt that ending this chapter would be a remarkable step for Puerto Rico, especially if it leads to a substantial cut in future payments to creditors, clears the path to access the financial markets, and ensures future governments will not repeat the same practices that led to this bankruptcy,” he wrote recently in Puerto Rico's El Nuevo Día newspaper.

