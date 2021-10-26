Puerto Rico debt-restructuring bill advances amid criticism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would slash the central government's debt by half but has also sparked protests and led to fiery exchanges between lawmakers and a federal control board that oversees the U.S. territory’s finances.

The bill aims to end a bankruptcy-like process that began after Puerto Rico announced in 2015 that it could not pay its more than $70 billion public debt load that the government accumulated following decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing. In May 2017, the government filed for the biggest municipal bankruptcy ever in the U.S.

The bill would allow Puerto Rico to cut its debt by some $26 billion, issue new debt worth $10 billion and award some $7 billion in cash to bondholders who have not been paid for nearly five years. Critics say Puerto Rico’s government does not have the finances to adhere to the proposed debt service and warned of upcoming austerity measures.

However, the bill — which squeaked by in a 14-13 vote and is expected to be approved by Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives — is still in limbo because it does not have the board's support.